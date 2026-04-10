The war in the Middle East will have a cascading impact on the global economy, even if the fragile ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump takes hold, World Bank President Ajay Banga told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

And the damage will be far deeper if the ceasefire fails and the conflict escalates, he said.

Banga on Tuesday said global growth could be lowered by 0.3 to 0.4 percentage point in a baseline scenario, with an early end to the war, and by as much as 1 percentage point if it endures.

Inflation could increase by 200 to 300 basis points, with a much higher impact - of up to 0.9 percentage point - if the war continues, he said.

The war, which has killed thousands of people across the Middle East, has sent the price of oil up by 50 percent while disrupting supplies of oil, gas, fertiliser, helium and other goods, as well as tourism and air travel.