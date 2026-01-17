Israeli illegal settlers have wounded four Palestinians in attacks on a village near Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Voice of Palestine Radio said the four were beaten and sprayed with pepper spray in the village of Yatma, southeast of Nablus, leaving them with bruises and symptoms of suffocation.

In a separate incident, it said Palestinians confronted an illegal Israeli settler attack on the outskirts of the town of Sinjil, northeast of Ramallah, without injuries reported.

In the southern occupied West Bank, activist Osama Makhmara said illegal Israeli settlers carried out attacks in the Masafer Yatta area, south of Al Khalil (Hebron). He said the assaults included releasing livestock between homes and onto agricultural land and damaging crops and property.

Makhmara said illegal settlers also vandalised fencing, trees and a water tank in the community of Khirbet al-Tabban in an attempt to harm livelihoods and seize land.