Illegal Israeli settlers wound four Palestinians in attacks on village in occupied West Bank
Voice of Palestine Radio says illegal Israeli settlers beat four Palestinians southeast of Nablus, leaving them with bruises and symptoms of suffocation.
The number of illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank reached 770,000 in more than 180 settlements and 256 outposts by the end of 2024 / AP
January 17, 2026

Israeli illegal settlers have wounded four Palestinians in attacks on a village near Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Voice of Palestine Radio said the four were beaten and sprayed with pepper spray in the village of Yatma, southeast of Nablus, leaving them with bruises and symptoms of suffocation.

In a separate incident, it said Palestinians confronted an illegal Israeli settler attack on the outskirts of the town of Sinjil, northeast of Ramallah, without injuries reported.

In the southern occupied West Bank, activist Osama Makhmara said illegal Israeli settlers carried out attacks in the Masafer Yatta area, south of Al Khalil (Hebron). He said the assaults included releasing livestock between homes and onto agricultural land and damaging crops and property.

Makhmara said illegal settlers also vandalised fencing, trees and a water tank in the community of Khirbet al-Tabban in an attempt to harm livelihoods and seize land.

Thousands of illegal settlers' attacks

According to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, an official body, illegal Israeli settlers carried out nearly 4,723 attacks against Palestinians and property in the occupied West Bank in 2025, killing 14 Palestinians and forcing the displacement of 13 Bedouin communities of 1,090 people.

The number of illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank reached 770,000 in more than 180 settlements and 256 settlement outposts by the end of 2024, official Palestinian data showed.

The UN said Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are illegal under international law, undermine prospects for a two-state solution and have for decades called for a halt to settlement activity.

