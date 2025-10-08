WAR ON GAZA
Spain enacts arms embargo on Israel after parliamentary approval
The announcement triggered furious condemnation from Israel, which had already withdrawn its ambassador to Madrid in 2024 after Spain recognised a Palestinian state.
Protest in support of Palestinians in Madrid. / Reuters
October 8, 2025

Spanish lawmakers have approved the enshrinement in law of an arms embargo on Israel that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez introduced to “end the Israeli genocide in Gaza”.

Parliament backed, by 178 votes to 169, the decree announced in September by Sanchez, one of the most virulent critics among world leaders of Israel's devastating two-year-old genocide in the Palestinian territory.

The support of the far-left party Podemos, which has four MPs and had criticised the decree, helped swing the vote the leftist minority coalition's way after days of speculation about their lawmakers' position.

The government says it has already banned buying weapons from or selling them to Israel since October 7, 2023.

But Sanchez announced last month a decree to "consolidate in law" the embargo as part of a series of measures against Israel's offensive.

It bans all exports of defence equipment, products or technology to Israel and imports of such goods from the country.

The decree also outlaws the transit of aviation fuel with potential military use and bans the advertising of products "coming from illegal colonies in Gaza and the West Bank".

The text allows the government to make exceptions for dual-use defence equipment "if the application of the ban harmed general national interests".

September's announcement triggered furious condemnation from Israel, which had already withdrawn its ambassador to Madrid in 2024 after Spain recognised a Palestinian state.

Spain had previously unveiled a nine-point sanctions package against Israel on September 9.

SOURCE:AFP
