US wants Ukraine-Russia war to end by June, Zelenskyy says
President Zelenskyy insists that Ukraine will not tolerate any deals made between Washington and Moscow alone
UAE hosted trilateral talks between the US, Russia and Ukraine / Reuters
February 7, 2026

The United States wants Ukraine and Russia to end their war by June, and has offered to host talks between the two sides next week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump's administration has been pressing Moscow and Kiev to end the nearly four-year conflict, recently mediating talks between the two sides in Abu Dhabi, but has so far failed to broker a compromise on the thorny issue of territory.

Russia, which occupies around 20 percent of Ukraine, is pushing for full control of its neighbour's eastern Donetsk region as part of a deal.

But Ukraine says it will not sign an agreement that fails to deter Russia from invading again.

"The United States has proposed for the first time that the two negotiating teams, Ukraine and Russia, meet in the United States, probably in Miami, in a week," Zelenskyy told reporters in comments made public early on Saturday.

"They say that they want to do everything by June," he added.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly expressed frustration that his country is being asked to make disproportionate compromises compared to Russia.

In his remarks, the Ukrainian leader said he would not tolerate Washington and Moscow making deals behind Kiev's back, especially if they related to Ukrainian sovereignty.

The two sides have also failed to reach "common understanding" on the issue of control over Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, occupied by Moscow since 2022, Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian nuclear power plants reduced output on Saturday as renewed military activity affected electrical substations and disconnected some power lines, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in an X post on Saturday.

SOURCE:AFP, Reuters
