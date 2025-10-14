China has said it is ready to "fight to the end" in a trade war with the United States, after President Donald Trump announced sweeping new tariffs and export restrictions on Chinese goods.
"On the matter of tariff wars and trade wars, China’s position remains consistent," an unnamed commerce ministry spokesperson said.
"If you wish to fight, we shall fight to the end; if you wish to negotiate, our door remains open."
Trump’s move to impose an additional 100 percent tariff on Chinese imports came in response to Beijing’s recent export curbs on rare earths — minerals critical for high-tech and military industries. He described China’s measures as "very hostile" and "surprising."
Beijing defended the export restrictions, saying they were "legitimate actions" under Chinese law and motivated by national security concerns.
"As a responsible major power, China has consistently and resolutely safeguarded its own national security and international collective security," the ministry said.
The latest escalation came as both countries began enforcing tit-for-tat port fees on each other’s vessels, opening a new front in the trade war.
China said it started collecting the new levies on Tuesday on all US-owned, operated, built or flagged vessels but exempted ships built in China or entering Chinese ports for repair.
The fees will apply at the first port of entry or for up to five voyages annually, following a billing cycle starting April 17, according to details published by state broadcaster CCTV.
The US has likewise begun collecting port fees on China-linked ships, part of what Washington describes as an effort to reduce Beijing’s dominance in global shipping and bolster American shipbuilding.
Trump on Friday also announced plans to impose export controls on "any and all critical software" from November 1, warning of further measures if Beijing does not roll back its rare earth restrictions.
The trade row has rattled markets and overshadowed a possible meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.