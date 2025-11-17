A trader from India-administered Kashmir has died after setting himself on fire amid an ongoing investigation into what Indian authorities claim is an “interstate and transnational terror module,” becoming the third civilian from the region to lose his life in connection with the widening probe.

According to local media reports, hospital officials in Srinagar confirmed that Bilal Ahmad Wani, a dry-fruit merchant from the southern town of Qazigund, succumbed to severe burn injuries on Monday.

He had set himself ablaze a day earlier after returning from a local police station where his son and brother were being questioned.

Family members said Wani appeared deeply distressed after multiple rounds of police questioning that began last week.

“He felt humiliated,” a relative told local reporters, urging authorities to halt what residents describe as sweeping detentions in the area.

Indian police have launched a series of investigations following the discovery of what they claim is a “militant hideout” in the northern state of Haryana earlier this month.

Related TRT World - India carries out sweeping raids, mass arrests in Kashmir after New Delhi car explosion

Concerns

Hours after authorities announced the discovery, a car exploded near Delhi’s historic Red Fort, killing at least 13 people and injuring dozens more.