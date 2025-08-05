WORLD
Pakistan police arrest over 100 workers of ex-PM Imran Khan's party ahead of protest
A government spokesperson says Khan's party has always created "chaos" and will not be allowed to "disrupt Pakistan's peace".
Imran Khan's arrest in May 2023 sparked nationwide protests, leading to a crackdown on the party. / Reuters
August 5, 2025

Police has arrested at least 120 workers of Pakistan's main opposition party in raids overnight, security officials said, ahead of protests planned for Tuesday, the second anniversary of the jailing of their leader, Imran Khan.

Most of the detentions, made on Monday night and early on Tuesday, were in the eastern city of Lahore, two police officers said, where Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party vowed its biggest demonstration, as well as protests elsewhere.

At least 200 workers had been arrested from Lahore, said party spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari, adding that the protest would go ahead.

Lahore is the capital of the eastern province of Punjab, the country's most politically important region and home to half its population.

The Punjab government and the provincial police did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

In a statement on Monday, police said large contingents of police were providing security in all the province's major cities.

Khan's party had always created "chaos", Uzma Bukhari, a spokesperson of the provincial government, told a press conference on Monday.

"No political party can be barred from politics in Pakistan, but a terrorist organisation disguised as a political party is not allowed to disrupt Pakistan's peace," Bukhari added.

Ongoing crackdown

In a message attributed to Khan on his party's X account on Monday, he urged supporters to "come out and hold peaceful protests until a true democracy is restored in the country".

The former cricket star was elected prime minister in 2018 but was ousted in 2022 through a vote in parliament.

His arrest in May 2023 sparked nationwide protests.

Khan, who denies any wrongdoing, dismisses as politically motivated the dozens of cases against him, ranging from terrorism to disclosure of official secrets.

He was convicted in January in a corruption case, while being acquitted of other charges or receiving suspended sentences.

Ahead of the protest call, hundreds of Khan's party members, including several parliamentarians were convicted late last month on charges related to the 2023 protests against his arrest.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
