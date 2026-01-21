Two people have been killed in separate Israeli air strikes that hit vehicles in southern Lebanon, marking a new violation of a ceasefire agreement in effect since November 2024.

Lebanon’s state news agency NNA reported on Wednesday that an Israeli drone strike hit a car on the Zahrani-Msayleh road in the Zahrani district in the country’s south, killing one person.

Another Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the Bazouriyeh–Burj al-Shimali road in the Tyre district, leaving another civilian dead, the health ministry said.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed on the US social media company X that the attacks targeted two Hezbollah members in the Sidon area and in Burj al-Shimali.