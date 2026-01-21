MIDDLE EAST
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Israel claims strikes targeted Hezbollah members; no immediate comment from group.
2 killed in Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire / AA
January 21, 2026

Two people have been killed in separate Israeli air strikes that hit vehicles in southern Lebanon, marking a new violation of a ceasefire agreement in effect since November 2024.

Lebanon’s state news agency NNA reported on Wednesday that an Israeli drone strike hit a car on the Zahrani-Msayleh road in the Zahrani district in the country’s south, killing one person.

Another Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the Bazouriyeh–Burj al-Shimali road in the Tyre district, leaving another civilian dead, the health ministry said.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed on the US social media company X that the attacks targeted two Hezbollah members in the Sidon area and in Burj al-Shimali.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah or the Lebanese government on the attacks.

Israeli ceasefire violations have killed and wounded hundreds of Lebanese, while Israel continues to occupy five Lebanese hilltops seized during the latest war, in addition to other areas it has held for decades.

Israel began military offensives against Lebanon in October 2023 and escalated them into a full-scale war in September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and wounding about 17,000 others.

Beyond occupied Lebanese areas, Israel also occupies territory in Syria and Palestine and has rejected withdrawal and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

SOURCE:AA
