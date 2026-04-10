British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has insisted that NATO was "in America's interests" as he ended a three-day visit to the Gulf to discuss bolstering the "fragile" Middle East truce.

Starmer's Friday comments followed US President Donald Trump's renewed attacks this week on the Western military alliance and his threats to withdraw from it, after a refusal by NATO allies to join the US-Israel war against Iran.

"It is in America's interests. It's in European interests," Starmer told UK broadcasters of the nearly 80-year-old security bloc.

"NATO is a defensive alliance, which for decades has kept us much safer than we would otherwise have been," he added, while reiterating European members "need to do more" financial burden sharing.

Starmer spoke before leaving Qatar, the last stop of his tour of the war-hit region which also included visits to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The British leader talked by phone to Trump late on Thursday, when he said he set out "the views of the region here" to the US president, primarily centred on the Strait of Hormuz.

The crucial maritime chokepoint has remained largely closed in recent days.