The International Court of Justice will hear a landmark case accusing Myanmar of committing genocide against its minority Muslim group, the Rohingya, on January 12-29, the United Nations' top court said on Friday.

The proceedings are expected to set precedents that could affect South Africa’s case against Israel over the war in Gaza, as this will be the first genocide case the ICJ has heard on its merits in more than a decade.

In the first week of the hearings, Gambia, a predominantly Muslim West African country, will outline its case from January 12 to 15. Backed by the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation, Gambia filed the case at the ICJ in 2019, accusing Myanmar of committing genocide against the Rohingya.

Myanmar, which has denied genocide, can present its side from January 16 to January 20.

In an unusual move, the Court — also known as the World Court — has also allocated three days for hearing witnesses.

These hearings will be closed to the public and media.

Related TRT World - Civilians in junta’s crosshairs as Myanmar civil war shows no signs of a quick end

‘Genocidal acts’

A UN fact-finding mission concluded that a 2017 military offensive by Myanmar that drove 730,000 Rohingya into neighbouring Bangladesh had included "genocidal acts".