Australian police probing gunmen's visit to Philippines month before Bondi Beach shooting
Federal police say the deadly attack during a Hanukkah event in Sydney was terrorism-linked, with no evidence of additional suspects.
Bondi Beach mass shooting was terror attack inspired by Daesh, police say / Reuters
December 16, 2025

Australian police said they were investigating why a father and son travelled to the Philippines a month before carrying out a mass shooting at Bondi Beach.

"The reasons why they went to the Philippines, and the purpose of that, and where they went, is under investigation at the moment," New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon told reporters on Tuesday.

Australia’s federal police commissioner, Krissy Barrett, said initial investigations suggested the gunmen could have been inspired by Daesh, adding they found two homemade Daesh symbols in a vehicle used by one of the men.

The suspected gunmen were a father and son, aged 50 and 24, police said.

The older man was shot dead at the scene, while his son was taken to hospital, where he was being treated on Tuesday.

Police said there was no evidence to suggest any other individuals were involved in the attack.

There are 25 people still being treated in hospitals following the shooting, including 10 who remain in critical condition, officials said.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
