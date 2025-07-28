WAR ON GAZA
Israel's 'suffocating' blockade puts over 40,000 Gaza infants in cradle of death
Reports have indicated that severely emaciated residents, some reduced to skin and bone, are collapsing from exhaustion, dehydration, and prolonged starvation.
Over 40,000 infants at risk of death in Gaza due to Israeli ban on baby formula, authorities warn / AA
July 28, 2025

More than 40,000 infants face the risk of death due to Israel’s continued ban on the entry of baby formula into Gaza, local authorities warned.

“There is an imminent risk of death for thousands of infants in Gaza due to the Israeli occupation’s ban on the entry of baby formula,” the government media office said in a statement on Monday.

“Gaza is on the brink of an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe threatening the lives of tens of thousands of infants, as Israel has continuously blocked the entry of baby formula for 150 days in what amounts to a silent genocide.”

“There are over 40,000 babies under the age of one in Gaza at risk of slow death due to this criminal, suffocating blockade,” the office said.

Humanitarian catastrophe

It called for the immediate and unconditional opening of Gaza’s border crossings and urgent entry of baby formula and humanitarian aid.

The office held Israel, its supporters, and the international community “fully responsible for every innocent life lost as a result of this systematic blockade.”

Gaza’s hunger crisis has spiralled into a humanitarian catastrophe.

Harrowing footage shows severely emaciated residents, some reduced to skin and bone, collapsing from exhaustion, dehydration, and prolonged starvation.

Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza for 18 years and, since March 2, has shut down all crossings, worsening humanitarian conditions in the enclave.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 147 Palestinians, including 88 children, have died from forced starvation and malnutrition since October 2023.

SOURCE:AA
