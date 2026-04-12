Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Saturday that Canada will reduce its longstanding dependence on the US in military spending and procurement, pledging to strengthen domestic industry and expand global partnerships.

Speaking at the Liberal Party’s national convention in Montreal, Carney told delegates that “the days of our military sending 70 cents of every dollar to the United States are over,” drawing a standing ovation from the audience, according to CTV.

Carney emphasised economic sovereignty and national unity, while outlining his government’s plans to prioritise Canadian-made materials and labour in future projects. “We are going to build Canada strong with Canadian steel, Canadian aluminium, Canadian lumber, Canadian workers,” he said.

Related TRT World - Carney launches major defence plan to cut Canada's reliance on US

Carney also pointed to growing trade tensions with Washington, including tariffs introduced under US President Donald Trump. Carney said Trump’s tariffs are widely viewed as the main immediate threat, but stressed that the greater, enduring challenge is maintaining unity and a shared sense of the common good.

Highlighting the government’s “Buy Canadian” policy, Carney said the initiative would help strengthen communities nationwide and reduce reliance on external markets. He added that Canada aims to double its non-US exports over the next decade.