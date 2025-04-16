Global trade is expected to plummet this year in the wake of President Donald Trump's tariff hikes, fuelling uncertainty that threatens "severe negative consequences" for the world, the World Trade Organization warned.

Since returning to office, Trump has imposed a 10 percent tariff on imports of goods from around the world along with 25 percent levies on steel, aluminium and cars.

While Trump made a U-turn on steeper tariffs for dozens of countries, he has escalated a trade war with China, slapping 145 percent levies on Chinese goods while Beijing retaliated with a 125 percent duty on US products.

"I am deeply concerned by the uncertainty surrounding trade policy, including the US-China stand-off," WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The recent de-escalation of tariff tensions has temporarily relieved some of the pressure on global trade," she said.

"However, the enduring uncertainty threatens to act as a brake on global growth, with severe negative consequences for the world, the most vulnerable economies in particular."

At the start of the year, WTO expected to see global trade expand in 2025 and 2026, with merchandise trade seen growing in line with global GDP, and trade in services growing even faster.

But in the organisation's annual global trade outlook published Wednesday, it determined that as things stand, world merchandise trade is on course to fall 0.2 percent this year.

The number, calculated in line with the tariff situation on April 14, is already nearly three percentage points lower than what would have been expected without the tariffs Trump has slapped on countries around the globe.

Related As Trump 2.0 targets China, 2025 could spiral into a new Cold War

'Severe downside risks'

The WTO warned that "severe downside risks" could see trade "shrink even further, to 1.5 percent in 2025, if the situation deteriorates".

The WTO also cautioned that services trade, while not directly subject to tariffs, was also "expected to be adversely affected".

The global volume of commercial services trade was now forecast to grow by 4.0 percent –– around a percentage point less than expected.