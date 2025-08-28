TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Fidan, Rubio discuss Russia-Ukraine peace process, Israel's war on Gaza
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says Ankara is ready to fulfil its responsibilities in the Moscow-Kiev peace process in a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Fidan, Rubio discuss Russia-Ukraine peace process, Israel's war on Gaza
During talks over the phone, Fidan said Ankara is ready to fulfil its responsibilities in the Moscow-Kyiv peace process. / AA
August 28, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have discussed the ongoing peace process to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the latest situation in Gaza, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

During talks over the phone on Thursday, Fidan said Ankara is ready to fulfil its responsibilities in the Moscow-Kiev peace process.

Earlier today, the Turkish and Ukrainian presidents also discussed the Ukraine-Russia peace process.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan informed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Türkiye was continuing its efforts to ensure that the war ends with a lasting peace.

RECOMMENDED

During the call, which also addressed the current situation in Gaza, Fidan emphasised the urgent need to improve the humanitarian situation in the enclave.

The two ministers also talked about the situation in Syria and bilateral relations.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war