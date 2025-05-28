President Donald Trump’s administration has asked the US Supreme Court to intervene in its efforts to swiftly deport certain migrants to third countries — nations other than their own — without allowing them to raise claims of fear of persecution, torture, or death.

The Justice Department on Tuesday requested that the court lift a nationwide injunction issued by Boston-based US District Judge Brian Murphy. The injunction requires that migrants be given the opportunity to seek legal protection before being deported to so-called third countries while the case continues.

In its filing, the administration argued that the third-country process is essential for removing migrants who have committed serious crimes, since their countries of origin often refuse to accept them.

“As a result, criminal aliens are often allowed to stay in the United States for years on end, victimising law-abiding Americans in the meantime,” the filing stated.

The request marks the administration’s latest appeal to the nation’s highest court, as it continues its battle to implement Trump’s hardline immigration agenda amid lower court rulings that have delayed or blocked key policies.

The Justice Department warned that Murphy’s injunction threatens to derail “sensitive diplomatic, foreign policy and national security efforts,” and is halting thousands of deportations.

In February, the Department of Homeland Security moved to reassess whether migrants granted protection from deportation to their home countries could instead be sent to a third country.

In March, the administration issued guidance stating that if a third country provides diplomatic assurances that it will not persecute or torture migrants, deportation can proceed without additional safeguards. Without such assurances, migrants expressing fear would be assessed for potential risk and possibly referred to immigration courts.

In April, Judge Murphy issued a preliminary injunction, saying the administration’s policy of “executing third-country removals without providing notice and a meaningful opportunity to present fear-based claims” likely violates the due process protections of the Fifth Amendment.