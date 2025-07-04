US
2 min read
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
The US Northern Command says members of the mission will only help with administrative and logistical duties.
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
The statement signalled that other support locations will include the states of Louisiana and Texas. / AP
July 4, 2025

The Trump administration is deploying around 200 Marines to the state of Florida to aid the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in its immigration operations, the US Northern Command said in a statement.

"Approximately 200 Marines from Marine Wing Support Squadron 272, Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, are conducting a movement to Florida, to augment U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) interior immigration enforcement mission with critical administrative and logistical capabilities at locations as directed by ICE," NORTHCOM said in a statement on Thursday.

"These Marines are the first wave of US Northern Command's (USNORTHCOM's) support of this ICE mission."

The statement signalled that other support locations will include the states of Louisiana and Texas.

It added that the members' duties will be only administrative and logistical, and they will be prohibited from direct contact with individuals in ICE custody.

RelatedTRT Global - Clashes in Los Angeles between authorities and protesters during immigration sweep
RECOMMENDED

Los Angeles turmoil

The announcement came weeks after immigration sweeps in Los Angeles, California, turned into a violent confrontation between ICE agents and protesters.

After initial clashes, Trump announced the deployment of the National Guard and Marines to the second-largest city in the US, who made arrests of civilians, throwing the city into turmoil.

Both California's Governor, Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass have pushed back against the use of the military in LA and accused the president of "illegal militarisation of Los Angeles."

Trump later ordered ICE to expand immigration raids to Democratic-controlled cities, signalling a potential repetition of the turmoil in Los Angeles.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support
Greenland troop moves not aimed at provoking Trump: Denmark