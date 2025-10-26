DIPLOMACY & FOREIGN POLICY
Kremlin: Putin-Trump summit not cancelled but needs preparation
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says it's “wrong” to suggest the Putin-Trump meeting had been called off.
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a press conference in Alaska, US, August 15, 2025. / Reuters
October 26, 2025

The Kremlin said on Sunday it was wrong to talk about cancellation of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, but added that preparation for it was needed, state television Vesti reported on its Telegram channel.

"Presidents cannot meet for the sake of meeting, they cannot just waste their time, and they are open about that. That's why they instructed (Russian Foreign Minister Sergei) Lavrov and (US Secretary of State Marco) Rubio to prepare this process. The process is complicated," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told state TV Kremlin correspondent Pavel Zarubin.

Peskov also commented on sanctions imposed by the US on Russian oil giants Lukoil and Rosneft, calling them "an unfriendly step", but said that Russia seeks to build friendly relations with all countries, including the US.

"Despite the various nuances voiced by the president of the United States, we must still be oriented towards our interests. Our interests are to build good relations with all countries, including the United States," Peskov told Zarubin.

"Of course, the actions that were taken this week were an unfriendly step. They have indeed damaged the prospects for resuscitating our relations. But that does not mean that we should abandon these aspirations. We should do what is favourable to us," Peskov said.

He also said Russia would prosecute anyone found to be involved in the possible confiscation of frozen Russian assets.

