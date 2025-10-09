Hamas chief negotiator, Khalil al Hayya, has said the Palestinian resistance group has received guarantees from the United States, Arab mediators and Türkiye that Israel's genocide in Gaza has permanently ended.

"We received guarantees from mediators and the US administration; all confirmed the war had fully ended," he said on Thursday as Israeli cabinet met to discuss the Gaza peace deal.

Hayya, who survived an attempt by Israel to assassinate him and other Hamas leaders in Qatar a month ago, said the agreement Hamas signed with Israel ends the war in Gaza, opens a key crossing with Egypt, and sees the release by Israel of all jailed Palestinian women and children.

"250 prisoners serving life sentences in Israeli jails and 1,700 Gaza detainees will be released under the ceasefire deal," al Hayya said.

On September 29, US President Trump unveiled a 20-point plan for Gaza that includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, a permanent ceasefire, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Phase two of the plan calls for establishing a new governing mechanism in Gaza without Hamas’ participation, the formation of a security force made up of Palestinians and troops from Arab and Islamic countries, and the disarmament of Hamas.