Israeli forces have carried out a fresh incursion into Syria’s southern countryside of Quneitra, Syrian media reported on Wednesday, marking the latest violation of the Arab country’s sovereignty.

According to the SANA news agency, an Israeli military unit comprising two vehicles entered the area through the southern town of Bir Ajam and advanced towards the village of Bariqa.

The unit reportedly halted near the Bir al-Kabbas area for approximately ten minutes before withdrawing along the same route.

The latest incursion occurred despite an agreement reached earlier this month between Syria and Israel to establish a US-supervised communication mechanism aimed at reducing military escalation and facilitating coordination, according to a trilateral statement issued following talks in Paris.