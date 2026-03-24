Russian strikes on Ukraine killed at least five people, damaged homes and hit energy supplies, including a power link between Moldova and Europe overnight and early on Tuesday, officials said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said damage had been reported in 11 regions after heavy missile and drone attacks and issued a new appeal for allies to supply Kiev with air defence munitions.

He has repeatedly warned that Kiev, whose main supplier of air defence systems against ballistic missiles is the United States, will face a deficit of missiles while Washington is focused on the US-Israeli war on Iran.

"It's important to continue supporting Ukraine. It's important that all agreements on air defence are implemented on time," he said on X as Russia pressed on with its more than four-year-old war in Ukraine.

Ukraine's air force said Russia had launched 34 missiles and 392 drones in the latest attacks on critical infrastructure, and that 25 missiles and 365 drones had been downed or neutralised.

The energy ministry said some consumers in six regions were left without power.

One person was killed in a drone and missile attack on the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, the regional governor said on Telegram.

He reported damage to buildings, including 20 apartment blocks, and posted photos showing firefighters tackling a blaze in a high-rise building and a smaller building in flames.