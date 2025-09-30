ASIA PACIFIC
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Schools in affected areas closed, centuries-old churches were damaged, and people were warned to stay away from beaches.
People gather on a street after earthquake tremors at Cebu in central Philippines. / AFP
September 30, 2025

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit the Philippines on Tuesday, with the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) issuing a tsunami warning.

At least five people were reported dead, according to ABS-CBN News.

Four of the casualties were reported to be from the team responding to the collapse of the complex. One of the casualties was a Bureau of Fire Protection personnel, and three were Philippine Coast Guard members, according to Police Capt. Jan Ace Elcid Layug.

The fifth casualty was a child who was trapped in rubble in a separate location.

The earthquake's epicentre, which hit at 1359 GMT on Tuesday, with a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), was initially determined to be in the northern Cebu region, according to the US Geological Survey.

The institute warned people to stay away from beaches and coasts in Leyte Island, Cebu Island, and Biliran Island, while urging people located close to the shoreline to move inland.

A centuries-old Catholic shrine has partially collapsed after the earthquake in Cebu City, according to the Inquirer.

The Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Bantayan Island was also reported to have collapsed during the earthquake, according to the Philstar.

Classes in schools were also suspended for Wednesday in several parts of Cebu, including Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Talisay City, Minglanilla, Consolacion and Liloan.

According to local Rappler news, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that damage and aftershocks are expected.

SOURCE:AA
