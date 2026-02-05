Norwegian police has said they had opened an "aggravated corruption" investigation into former prime minister Thorbjorn Jagland over his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The police "have opened an investigation into... Thorbjorn Jagland, on suspicion of aggravated corruption", said its economic crime unit, Okokrim, in a statement.

"There are reasonable grounds for investigation, given that he held the positions of chair of the Nobel Committee and Secretary General of the Council of Europe during the period covered by the released documents," Okokrim director Pal K. Lonseth said.

"Among other things, Okokrim will investigate whether gifts, travel and loans were received in connection with his position," the statement added.

Politicians, celebrities and royals have been caught up in the turmoil after the US Justice Department last week published a new cache of nearly three million documents related to the investigation of Epstein — who was found dead in a jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

Jagland was Norwegian premier from 1996 to 1997 and secretary general of the Council of Europe from 2009 to 2019. Between January 2009 and March 2015, he also chaired the committee that selects the Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said he would ask that Jagland's immunity as a former international organisation head be lifted to facilitate the investigation.

'Poor judgment'

Norwegian newspaper VG reported this week that Jagland had extensive contact with Epstein, citing the latest documents released by the DOJ.

Jagland had asked Epstein for financial help to buy an apartment, it reported.

Jagland, 75, told VG he had obtained all his property loans from Norwegian bank DNB.

The released documents show that he had stayed with Epstein in New York in 2018, as well as in Epstein's Paris apartment in 2015 and 2018.

Some of their reported exchanges have caused a stir in Norway.

"I have been in Tirana (Albania) extraordinary girls," Jagland wrote in an email to Epstein dated May 2012.