WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Jewish settlers wound Palestinians in occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem attacks
Palestinian residents face rising illegal Jewish settler violence in occupied West Bank with injuries, damaged homes and threats of displacement.
Jewish settlers wound Palestinians in occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem attacks
Palestinian residents face growing threats from illegal Jewish settlers. [File photo] / Reuters
November 9, 2025

Eight Palestinians were injured in the illegal Israeli settlers’ assaults in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on Sunday, according to local sources.

Illegal Israeli settlers attacked the Al Arara Bedouin community north of occupied East Jerusalem with stones and sticks, leaving seven Palestinians with varying degrees of injuries, according to the Bedouin rights group Al-Baidar.

The settlers burned the container houses and caused material losses to the residents.

The organisation warned that "the continuation of these violations poses a direct threat to the stability of the people and their presence on their lands and paves the way for forced displacement."

In the Umm al-Khair village of southern Hebron, southern West Bank, another group of settlers attacked Palestinians in the morning while they were working on their lands, local sources told Anadolu.

RECOMMENDED

A young Palestinian was transferred to a hospital for medical attention after getting injured on his face and head.

Israeli attacks have escalated across the occupied West Bank since October 2023, killing more than 1,069 Palestinians and injuring 10,300 others, Palestinian figures showed.

According to the official Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli forces and illegal settlers carried out 766 attacks against Palestinians, their homes, property, and sources of livelihood across the West Bank in October alone.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

RelatedTRT World - Multiple Palestinian casualties as illegal Israeli settler attacks escalate in occupied West Bank
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177