Eight Palestinians were injured in the illegal Israeli settlers’ assaults in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on Sunday, according to local sources.

Illegal Israeli settlers attacked the Al Arara Bedouin community north of occupied East Jerusalem with stones and sticks, leaving seven Palestinians with varying degrees of injuries, according to the Bedouin rights group Al-Baidar.

The settlers burned the container houses and caused material losses to the residents.

The organisation warned that "the continuation of these violations poses a direct threat to the stability of the people and their presence on their lands and paves the way for forced displacement."

In the Umm al-Khair village of southern Hebron, southern West Bank, another group of settlers attacked Palestinians in the morning while they were working on their lands, local sources told Anadolu.