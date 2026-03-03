The US Department of State has ordered the non-emergency personnel of the US missions in Kuwait, Iraq, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Jordan to leave, citing "threat of armed conflict" and "security concerns" amid a military conflict with Iran.

The department also urged US citizens in these countries to monitor local media and the official US alerts to stay informed.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US Embassy in Kuwait said that it "will be closed until further notice," over the ongoing regional tensions.

"We have canceled all regular and emergency consular appointments. We will communicate when the embassy returns to normal operations," the embassy said through the US social media company X.

Baghdad Airport use banned