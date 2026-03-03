WORLD
US orders non-emergency staff to leave missions in six Arab countries
US Embassy in Kuwait closes until further notice as non-emergency US staff in Iraq are ordered to leave and barred from using the Baghdad airport.
Smoke rises from an area surrounding US Embassy following a strike, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in Bayan, Kuwait, March 2, 2026. / Reuters
March 3, 2026

The US Department of State has ordered the non-emergency personnel of the US missions in Kuwait, Iraq, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Jordan to leave, citing "threat of armed conflict" and "security concerns" amid a military conflict with Iran.

The department also urged US citizens in these countries to monitor local media and the official US alerts to stay informed.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US Embassy in Kuwait said that it "will be closed until further notice," over the ongoing regional tensions.

"We have canceled all regular and emergency consular appointments. We will communicate when the embassy returns to normal operations," the embassy said through the US social media company X.

Baghdad Airport use banned

In its travel advisory for Iraq, the US mission in Baghdad also said the Department of State ordered non-emergency government employees "to leave Iraq due to security concerns."

"Because of security concerns, US government personnel in Baghdad are prohibited from using Baghdad International Airport," it added.

The developments came as the ongoing US-Israeli military offensive, launched against Iran on Saturday, has killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In response, Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as several regional countries that are home to US assets.

