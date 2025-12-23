Five policemen were killed on Tuesday when their van was ambushed in a bombing and shooting attack in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.

The attack took place in the Karak district of the province, according to a statement by Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Provincial police said the vehicle was first targeted with improvised explosives before the attackers opened fire, killing four officers and the driver.

Condemning the attack, Naqvi said: "Attack on security personnel is a clear act of barbarity by brutal elements."

"The sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain; the state will respond with full force," he added.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the attack. "Police have always played a frontline role in the war against terrorism," Sharif said.