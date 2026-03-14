US Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr has warned that broadcasters could risk losing their licenses, echoing criticism from US President Donald Trump about media coverage of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Carr said on Saturday that broadcasters must operate in the public interest, according to the law, "and they will lose their licenses if they do not."

"Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions - also known as the fake news - have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up," he wrote on X.

Carr said broadcasters should reconsider their approach, arguing that public trust in legacy media has fallen to about 9 percent, stressing the need to restore trust in the media, which he said has increasingly been labelled "fake news."