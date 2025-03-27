TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye, Russia cooperation is key to resolving regional issues — President Erdogan
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stresses the importance of bilateral cooperation between Ankara and Moscow to preserve Syria's territorial integrity and lift sanctions.
00:00
Türkiye, Russia cooperation is key to resolving regional issues — President Erdogan
Om Syriens fråga upprepade Erdogan Turkiets åtagande att tillsammans med Ryssland arbeta för att bevara landets territoriella integritet samt uppnå varaktig fred och stabilitet. / AA
March 27, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that cooperation between the two countries is "crucial" for resolving regional issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

The conversation covered bilateral ties and regional and global topics, according to a statement shared on Friday on X.

Erdogan said Türkiye is closely following efforts to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and is ready to support peace talks, including hosting them, to achieve a lasting and honourable peace.

He also noted that goodwill measures to ensure safe commercial navigation in the Black Sea would contribute to the peace process and said Türkiye will continue to play its role in preventing the Black Sea from becoming a conflict zone.

On Syria, Erdogan reiterated Türkiye's commitment to working with Russia to preserve the country’s territorial integrity and achieve lasting peace and stability.

RECOMMENDED

He emphasised the importance of both countries cooperating to counter efforts that fuel sectarian divisions in Syria and stressed that they can work together to fully lift sanctions imposed on the country.

The Turkish president further stated that Syria's resources should remain under the control of the Syrian government and expressed Türkiye's support for integrating the so-called “Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)” into the central government.

He also highlighted the vital importance of ensuring that Syria no longer serves as a "safe haven" for terrorist organisations to maintain the country’s stability.

On March 11, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement integrating the SDF into the institutions of the Syrian Arab Republic, reinforcing national unity and rejecting any division of the country.

Explore
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'