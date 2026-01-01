Around 520,000 people gathered early Thursday on New Year’s Day at Istanbul’s Galata Bridge for a massive march in support of Palestine, organised under the umbrella of the Humanity Alliance and the National Will Platform.

The demonstration, held with the participation of more than 400 civil society organisations and led by the Turkish Youth Foundation (TUGVA), was carried out under the slogan “We won’t cower, we won’t keep quiet, we won’t forget Palestine.”

Participants called for an end to the genocide in Gaza.

Ahead of the event, citizens convened before dawn prayers at major mosques across Istanbul, including Ayasofya Grand Mosque, Sultanahmet, Fatih, Suleymaniye and Eminonu New Mosque. Many carried Turkish and Palestinian flags as they gathered in mosque courtyards to show solidarity with Palestine.

Despite freezing temperatures, turnout was high. Extensive security measures were implemented, particularly around Sultanahmet Square, where participants were also offered hot refreshments.

Following the morning prayer, demonstrators marched on foot toward Galata Bridge, joined by ministers, senior officials and figures listed in the official state protocol. The programme officially began at 8.30 am local time (0530 GMT).

A large banner depicting “Hanzala,” the iconic figure created by late Palestinian cartoonist Naji al-Ali and closely associated with the Palestinian cause, was hung on a building behind the main press platform.

The event also featured performances by internationally known artists and musicians, including Lebanese-Swedish singer Maher Zain, Turkish artist Esat Kabakli, and the band Grup Yuruyus.

‘We began the new year by praying for Palestine’

Speaking to members of the press during the march, Bilal Erdogan, chair of the Ilim Yayma Foundation’s Board of Trustees and a member of TUGVA’s High Advisory Board, said the new year had begun with prayers for Palestine and that gathering at mosques on the first morning of the year carried strong spiritual meaning.

Erdogan said it was important to recognise the moral and spiritual strength of meeting in mosques at dawn and offering collective prayers for the new year, adding that the nation believed deeply in this unity.

“On the one hand, we are praying for the oppressed in Palestine. On the other hand, of course, we are commemorating our martyrs. At the same time, we are praying together that the year 2026 will bring goodness for our entire nation and for the oppressed Palestinians,” he said.

“I would like to sincerely thank everyone who participated, everyone who raised their hands in prayer, and everyone who supported these prayers,” Erdogan added.

Reflecting on the growing turnout at the annual event, Erdogan said participation had increased each year, demonstrating the strength of shared values across society.

“Every year, compared to the previous one, we feel that this morning is marked by broader participation and that, as a nation, we sense how strong our shared common ground truly is. This makes us very happy,” he said.

Expressing hope for the year ahead, Erdogan added: “God willing, may the Almighty grant this nation the joy of seeing this stance as a source of pride this year, grant freedom to our Palestinian brothers and sisters, and grant us the freedom of Jerusalem.”

TUGVA chair delivers strong address

Speaking at the demonstration, TUGVA Chair Ibrahim Besinci said the scale of the turnout reflected a collective moral stance against the ongoing violence in Palestine.