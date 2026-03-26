Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo has strongly criticised the seizure of Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank.

Denouncing the situation in a post on the US social media platform X, Ruffalo shared a report from British newspaper The Guardian and remarked: “Absolutely lawless when it comes to killing and stealing land.”

He has previously taken vocal stances regarding two years of genocidal Israeli war and tragic loss of life in Gaza.

Ruffalo is among a number of US artists who have denounced the killing of Palestinian children by Israeli soldiers and illegal settlers across the occupied territories and highlighted fatalities in the West Bank.

In his post, the actor drew attention to alarming UN data cited in the report, which indicates that Israeli soldiers and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,100 Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank since 2020.