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US actor denounces lawless killings, land seizures in occupied West Bank
Actor Mark Ruffalo condemns seizure of Palestinian land in occupied West Bank.
US actor denounces lawless killings, land seizures in occupied West Bank
AFI Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles / Reuters
10 hours ago

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo has strongly criticised the seizure of Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank.

Denouncing the situation in a post on the US social media platform X, Ruffalo shared a report from British newspaper The Guardian and remarked: “Absolutely lawless when it comes to killing and stealing land.”

He has previously taken vocal stances regarding two years of genocidal Israeli war and tragic loss of life in Gaza.

Ruffalo is among a number of US artists who have denounced the killing of Palestinian children by Israeli soldiers and illegal settlers across the occupied territories and highlighted fatalities in the West Bank.

In his post, the actor drew attention to alarming UN data cited in the report, which indicates that Israeli soldiers and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,100 Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank since 2020.

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Ruffalo noted that at least a quarter of these casualties were children, highlighting that no one has been charged in connection with these deaths.

According to Palestinian authorities, illegal settler attacks reached a record peak last month with over 500 documented incidents.

Analysts and human rights observers emphasise that these attacks often occur under the protection of or in coordination with Israeli soldiers, resulting in fatalities, the burning of homes, and the destruction of vital farmland.

While the US and EU officially label annexation a violation of international law, the expansion of illegal settlements and lack of consequences leave civilians increasingly vulnerable.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli soldiers mock American celebrities over support for Palestinians
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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