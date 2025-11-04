The US government shutdown entered its 35th day on Tuesday, matching a record set during President Donald Trump's first term for the longest in history, as Republicans and Democrats in Congress continue to blame each other for the standoff.

The toll increases by the day.

Food assistance for the poor was halted for the first time, federal workers from airports to law enforcement and the military are going unpaid, and the economy is flying blind with limited government reporting.

The Senate has voted more than a dozen times against a stopgap funding measure passed by the House of Representatives, and no lawmakers have changed their position.

Trump's Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate but need votes from at least seven Democrats to meet the chamber's 60-vote threshold for most legislation.

White House remodelling

Democrats are withholding their votes to extract an extension of some healthcare insurance subsidies.

"The victims of the Democrats’ shutdown are starting to pile up," Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune said on Monday.

"The question is, how long are Democrats going to continue this? Another month? Two? Three?"

His Democratic counterpart, Chuck Schumer, pointed out how Trump's attention has been focused elsewhere.