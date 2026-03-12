Iran wants to ensure that a war will not be imposed on it again in the future, deputy foreign minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi told AFP, as the conflict raged with the United States and Israel.

"We want to see that war is not going to be imposed again on Iran," said Takht-Ravanchi in an interview with AFP in Tehran.

"When the war started last June, after 12 days there was so-called cessation of hostilities... but after eight or nine months, they regrouped and they did it again," he said, referring to the US and Israel.

"We do not want to be treated like this again in the future."

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran, killing its supreme leader Ali Khamenei and triggering a war that spread across the Middle East.

Iran responded by targeting Israel and US interests across the region.

"Before the war started, on different occasions, we informed our neighbours that if America is engaged in aggression against Iran, all the US assets and all the US bases are legitimate targets for Iran," said Takht-Ravanchi.

"We are acting in self-defence. We continue to act in self-defence as long as necessary."

The Israeli and US attacks took place two days before Washington and Tehran were scheduled to hold talks following three prior rounds of negotiations.

Omani mediators had said there was "significant progress" in the talks.

The strikes recalled the 12-day war in June, when Israel launched attacks just days before a planned sixth round of talks between Tehran and Washington.

This war has, however, created the biggest oil supply shock in history, the International Energy Agency warned, sending prices spiking above $100 a barrel.