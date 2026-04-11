More than a month has passed since a round of joint US and Israel strikes first hit Iran, pushing the Middle East to the edge and priming the region for escalation. A temporary ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, brokered by Pakistan, took effect on April 8 and is set to last for two weeks. However, Israel has said Lebanon is not part of the agreement and has continued to carry out strikes there.

The February 28 military attacks, followed by further, ongoing waves of strikes, killed senior figures in Tehran, including then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran responded with a barrage of missiles and drone strikes targeting Israel, US bases in the region and critical infrastructure across the Gulf nations hosting US military and financial assets.

Washington has framed the offensive as a targeted effort. Yet reports indicate that strikes have also hit civilian sites in Iran, including pharmaceutical facilities, national infrastructure and even schools and universities, widening the scope of the conflict and raising questions over its true objectives.

Widening reach of Iran war

Following the unprovoked US and Israeli strikes, Tehran responded with a wave of missile and drone attacks targeting US military hubs and critical energy infrastructure across the Gulf.

The Pentagon says at least 17 US sites across the Middle East have been hit, with military losses estimated at more than $800 million in equipment alone.

The conflict soon widened. After launching its initial round of attacks on Iran, Israel turned its focus to Lebanon.

By March 27, the Israeli army announced an expansion of its ground offensive in southern Lebanon, with local media reporting expending occupation up to eight kilometres into Lebanese territory. Reports also indicate the establishment of 18 new military sites, some deep inside the country.

Lebanese authorities say Israeli attacks killed at least 1,739 people and wounded 5,873 others between March 2 and April 9.

Global economic impact