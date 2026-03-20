European Union leaders have strongly condemned ongoing and growing illegal settler violence against Palestinians and called for further restrictive measures against illegal settlers and those supporting them.

The statement, issued after a leaders' summit in Brussels, described the situation in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, as a "matter of grave concern."

"The European Council strongly condemns the continued and growing settler violence against Palestinian civilians, including violence against Christian communities, and reiterates its call on the Council to take work forward on further restrictive measures against extremist settlers and entities and organizations that support them," the statement said.

"The European Council strongly condemns Israel's unilateral actions aiming to expand its presence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem," it added, urging the Israeli government to reverse those decisions.

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Region uncertainty

On Iran, the council deplored the loss of civilian life and said it was closely monitoring the wider impact of hostilities, including economic instability.