European Union leaders have strongly condemned ongoing and growing illegal settler violence against Palestinians and called for further restrictive measures against illegal settlers and those supporting them.
The statement, issued after a leaders' summit in Brussels, described the situation in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, as a "matter of grave concern."
"The European Council strongly condemns the continued and growing settler violence against Palestinian civilians, including violence against Christian communities, and reiterates its call on the Council to take work forward on further restrictive measures against extremist settlers and entities and organizations that support them," the statement said.
"The European Council strongly condemns Israel's unilateral actions aiming to expand its presence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem," it added, urging the Israeli government to reverse those decisions.
Region uncertainty
On Iran, the council deplored the loss of civilian life and said it was closely monitoring the wider impact of hostilities, including economic instability.
It reiterated the need to safeguard regional airspace, ensure maritime security, and uphold freedom of navigation, condemning acts that threaten navigation or restrict movement through the Strait of Hormuz.
The leaders reaffirmed readiness to engage with regional partners to support de-escalation and stability, stressing the importance of diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and achieve a lasting end to hostilities.
Turning to Lebanon, the statement expressed deep concern over increased hostilities and their severe impact on civilians, including displacement, suffering, and loss of life.
"The European Council calls on Israel to refrain from further escalation through air or land operations and to respect Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity. It calls on all sides to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure and to refrain from actions resulting in further displacement," the statement said.
The leaders also reaffirmed "unwavering support" for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), condemning "unacceptable attacks" targeting its personnel and calling for an immediate end to such violations.