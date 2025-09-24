AMERICAS
Lula says Trump 'poorly informed' about Brazil, vows to offer 'correct information' in talks
Brazil's President Lula tells media that US President Trump was mislead about Brazil, claiming it led to decisions impacting their 200-year diplomatic ties.
Lula and Trump have been at odds for months over trial and conviction of Brazilian ex-president Jair Bolsonaro [Baba Umar] / TRT World
September 24, 2025

United Nations: It was a press conference, characterised by humour, light-hearted conversation as well as serious arguments.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly [UNGA], Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was telling media why he thinks US President Donald Trump had been "misinformed" about the South American country, and that he would attempt to "correct" his understanding.

"I am not sure who told [Trump] that US has trade deficit with Brazil. It's not correct. I don't know who gave him this information. US has a surplus of $410 billion in the trade with Brazil for over the past 15 years. So, we need to talk about everything," Lula told reporters on Wednesday.

Lula stressed that because Trump was "poorly informed" about Brazil, this led the US leader to make certain decisions affecting the two countries, which have maintained 200 years of diplomatic relations.

His comments came a day after Trump told the UNGA that he briefly met with Lula in the UN building, saying, "We had a good talk, and we agreed to meet next week. He [Lula] seemed like a very nice man... At least for about 39 seconds, we had excellent chemistry. It's a good sign."

When asked if he also had a "good chemistry" with Trump, Lula smiled and remarked, "I was happy with what he [Trump] said that there was good chemistry between us."

"I am hoping our meeting will work well, because the US and Brazil are the largest democracies in the region, and we have many common interests."

"Given that we are the two largest economies in the region, there is no reason why Brazil and the US should face conflict. I told Trump that we have a lot to discuss, and many common interests are at stake," he added.

Lula expects 'civilised' talks with Trump

When queried about potentially sharing Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's experience of being asked to leave the White House following a spat with Trump, Lula responded with a humorous reply.

"Donald Trump will turn 80 in June 2026. I will turn 80 this year in October, making me older than him," Lula said, eliciting laughter from reporters.

"Between two 80-year-olds, there is no reason to disrespect each other. We may be of a similar age, but we feel young. I physically feel 30. We are going to talk like two civilised human beings. There is no room for joking around."

Lula reiterated lines from his UNGA speech, informing the media that when he meets Trump, Brazil's sovereignty will not be up for discussion, stating, "it is something we will never relinquish."

"When there is a US election, I don’t intervene; the US shouldn’t either interfere in our elections. That’s how we play the game."

Trump and Lula are at loggerheads after the Trump administration imposed harsh tariffs, visa restrictions, and financial sanctions in response to former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro's trial and conviction for plotting a coup after he lost the 2022 election. 

