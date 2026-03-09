Russia and China signalled support for Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Monday as regional tensions continued to escalate.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram praising Khamenei’s appointment and reaffirming Moscow’s commitment to Tehran.

"Now, when Iran is confronting armed aggression, your work in this high office will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication. I am confident that you will honourably continue your father's work and unite the Iranian people in the face of severe trials," a Kremlin statement said.

Putin expressed confidence that Khamenei would continue the path established by his father, the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

"For my part, I would like to confirm our unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends. Russia has been and will remain a reliable partner of the Islamic Republic. I wish you success in solving the difficult tasks ahead of you, as well as good health and strength of spirit," it said.

Against interference, says China

China acknowledged Iran’s leadership change on Monday, saying the appointment followed constitutional procedures and was carried out in “accordance with the country’s constitution.”

Beijing also opposed any targeting of the 56-year-old cleric who assumed the post.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said China rejects any external interference in Iran’s internal affairs.

He was responding to remarks by US President Donald Trump, who said the new Iranian leader “won’t last long” without his administration’s “approval.”

Guo called for respect for Iran’s sovereignty and urged an immediate end to the conflict alongside renewed diplomatic dialogue.