EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday she hoped for agreement soon on a new round of sanctions by the bloc on Russia, including lowering a price cap on Moscow's oil exports.

The fresh round of punishment over the war on Ukraine has been held up for weeks by a wrangle with Slovakia over separate plans to phase out Russian gas imports and resistance from Malta over the price cap.

"We are hoping that it's either today or tomorrow that we adopt the 18th package of sanctions," Kallas said ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

"So I hope it's today, but it's still some work to do."

Slovakia's Russia-friendly leader Robert Fico has signalled he could drop his opposition after talks with Brussels over its plans to cut off Russian gas imports by the end of 2027.

Officials said the bloc is also close to agreeing a plan to lower its price cap on Russian oil exported to third countries around the world.

"It's alive," Kallas told journalists.

That comes despite EU allies failing to convince US President Donald Trump to go along with the plan.