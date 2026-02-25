In the Knesset, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a speech that aligned with expectations.

Modi, the Hindu nationalist leader of India, spoke at the parliament of the country that is being globally treated as a pariah — even by some of its longtime allies — over the genocide in Gaza and its illegal expansions in the occupied West Bank.

But, for Modi, the visit to Israel and parliament speech on Wednesday both presented an opportune moment to rehabilitate Israeli leaders, especially Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and repair the country's damaged image.

"I bring with me the greetings of 1.4 billion Indians and a message of friendship, respect, and partnership. I'm the first Prime Minister of India to address this august gathering. Nine years ago, I had the good fortune to be the first Prime Minister of India to visit Israel, and I'm very happy to be here again," he told the Israeli lawmakers.

The Indian PM stated he was born on the same day India formally recognised Israel, September 17, 1950, claiming India's connection to Israel is "written in blood and sacrifice."

On this, Modi cited "more than 4,000 Indian soldiers" who were killed in Haifa, then governed by the Ottoman Empire, and elsewhere in the region during World War One.

Choosing to remain silent on the Gaza genocide during which Israeli forces killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, flattened much of the enclave, and displaced almost all of its 2.3 million residents, Modi opted instead to condemn Hamas for the October 2023 attacks on Israeli settlements and military installations that were once Arab farms and hamlets.

"I... carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7," Modi said in the Knesset.

"We feel your pain, we share your grief. India stands with Israel firmly with full conviction in this moment and beyond," he added.

Modi stated, "No cause can justify the murder of civilians. Nothing can justify terrorism", without mentioning the actions of Israeli forces in blockaded Gaza and the occupied West Bank, particularly since October 2023.

Hours before Modi lauded Israel and elaborated on "historic" links, illegal settlers vandalised the Palestinian village of Susiya, setting fire to vehicles and tents.

Modi, whose country recently held India-Arab foreign ministers' meeting where a joint declaration called for a "sovereign, independent, and viable state of Palestine", opted not to call for independence of Palestine from Israeli occupation, a reversal for a country which was the first non-Arab nation to recognise the Palestine Liberation Organisation in 1974.

Instead, Modi commended the so-called Abraham Accords (the US-brokered normalisation deals between Israel and several Arab nations) and hailed Israel’s "courage and vision."

"We believe that it holds the promise of a just and durable peace for all the people of the region, including by addressing the Palestine issue. Let all our efforts be guided by wisdom, courage, and humanity. The road to peace is not always easy, but India joins you and the world for dialogue, peace, and stability in this region."

Senior Indian opposition Congress figure Priyanka Gandhi — sister of the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi — posted on social media on Wednesday that she hoped Modi would mention the killing of "thousands of innocent men, women and children in Gaza" when he addresses Israel's parliament.

Modi opted against it.

"The language Modi has chosen — together with his silence on Israel’s actions in Gaza — makes clear, once again, that Palestine is not a priority for Delhi. India is now deeply invested in its alliance with Israel. Palestine, at this point, functions as nothing more than rhetoric," Azad Essa, an expert on India-Israel relations, tells TRT World.



Otherwise, it is difficult to explain a high-profile visit to Israel amid the mass devastation of Gaza, says Essa, author of Hostile Homelands: The New Alliance Between India and Israel.

India-Israel ties under Modi

Under Modi, India-Israel ties have strengthened, signalling a major shift in India's foreign policy towards closer relations with Israel.

India, traditionally a supporter of the Palestinians, established full diplomatic ties with Israel in 1992.

It has long been Israel's largest arms buyer , but during the Gaza genocide, it continued specific flows of defence item s that benefited Israel's military onslaught against the besieged population.

Manufactured in the Indian city of Hyderabad through a joint venture between India's Adani Defence and Aerospace and Israel's Elbit Systems, India reportedly supplied dozens of Hermes 900 drones to Israel during the genocide.

These medium-altitude, long-endurance drones have been used by the Israeli military for surveillance and strikes in Gaza.

Indian companies reportedly exported explosives, rocket components, and other munitions-related items to Israel during the genocide, according to shipping documents and investigative reporting.

In May 2024, Spain refused entry to a ship carrying arms from India’s Chennai city to Israel to dock at one of its ports.

Reports suggest Israeli forces used an AI weapons system in Gaza , co-produced with an Indian firm, to automate machine guns and assault rifles.

After October 2023, Israel barred most Palestinian workers from entering Israel. India stepped in by sending waves of low-cost Indian workers to Israel.

By mid-2025, over 20,000 Indian workers had gone to Israel , including thousands in construction, explicitly replacing Palestinian labour and supporting Israel's economy and construction sector during the genocide.

India did not back and abstained from several UN resolutions critical of Israel during the genocide, avoiding language that would isolate Israel internationally, including a 2024 General Assembly vote calling for an "immediate, unconditional and permanent" ceasefire in Gaza.

In December 2024, as Israel's genocide in Gaza continued for 428 days, India cited "national interests" and commitments to "various regimes" in defending arms supplies to Israel.