WORLD
2 min read
Azerbaijan to send second petroleum shipment to Armenia
Armenia confirms Azerbaijan will deliver gasoline and diesel again as economic cooperation continues between the two countries.
Azerbaijan to send second petroleum shipment to Armenia
The delivery of gasoline and diesel travels through Azerbaijan’s railway network. [File photo] / AA
January 8, 2026

Azerbaijan will send a second shipment of petroleum products to neighbouring Armenia on Thursday, a month after its first such delivery to the country.

Lilit Shaboyan, press secretary of Armenia’s economy ministry, confirmed the delivery in response to an inquiry by state news agency Armenpress on Thursday, but provided no additional details.

The confirmation came after Azerbaijani media, including Trend news agency, reported on Wednesday that the next shipment will be carried out on January 8.

According to the reports, the shipment will be sent from the Guzdak railway station and the Baku cargo station, consisting of 1,000 tonnes of RON 92 gasoline, 1,000 tonnes of diesel fuel, and 1,800 tonnes of RON 95 gasoline.

RelatedTRT World - Azerbaijan sends first fuel shipment to Armenia after decades of war
RECOMMENDED

First economic transaction

Azerbaijan delivered domestically produced petroleum products to Armenia for the first time in December.

“Perhaps, this is the first trade and economic transaction between Armenia and Azerbaijan not only after the peace established between the two countries, but also after independence in general,” Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan had written on the US social media company Facebook.

The two South Caucasus neighbours signed a declaration at a trilateral summit at the White House in August 2025, alongside US President Donald Trump, to end decades of conflict, with commitments to cease hostilities, reopen transport routes and normalise relations.

RelatedTRT World - Azerbaijani fuel enters Armenia in first post-war trade deal
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Multiple deaths as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks