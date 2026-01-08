Azerbaijan will send a second shipment of petroleum products to neighbouring Armenia on Thursday, a month after its first such delivery to the country.

Lilit Shaboyan, press secretary of Armenia’s economy ministry, confirmed the delivery in response to an inquiry by state news agency Armenpress on Thursday, but provided no additional details.

The confirmation came after Azerbaijani media, including Trend news agency, reported on Wednesday that the next shipment will be carried out on January 8.

According to the reports, the shipment will be sent from the Guzdak railway station and the Baku cargo station, consisting of 1,000 tonnes of RON 92 gasoline, 1,000 tonnes of diesel fuel, and 1,800 tonnes of RON 95 gasoline.