Israel has killed six Palestinians, including a woman, and wounded others in its air strikes and gunfire across Gaza in the latest violation of the ceasefire.

Medical sources told Anadolu Agency on Monday that Ahmad Oweida and Hussein al-Malah were killed and Abdullah al-Amassi critically wounded in an Israeli drone strike targeting civilians near the Askoula junction in the Zeitoun neighbourhood east of Gaza City.

Al-Amassi later died of his wounds, raising the death toll from the strike to three.

In a later development, medical sources said an Israeli quadcopter drone opened fire on Palestinian homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing Haneen al-Hour, 27.

Elsewhere in central Gaza, Israel killed Ibrahim al-Khalidi and wounded six others in its drone strike targeting civilians on Salah al-Din Street near the Bureij refugee camp.

Later Monday, another Palestinian was killed, and several others were wounded in an Israeli drone strike targeting civilians in the al-Faluja area west of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, according to medical sources.

Witnesses said the Israeli army also demolished buildings and facilities inside areas under its control east of the so-called "yellow line" in the eastern Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza City.