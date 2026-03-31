WAR ON GAZA
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Israel kills six Palestinians, wounds others, in latest violation of ceasefire
The ceasefire violation comes as Israel escalates attacks on Iran and expands its ground invasion in southern Lebanon.
Israel kills six Palestinians, wounds others, in latest violation of ceasefire
Israel has killed over 72,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its genocide in the blockaded enclave since October 2023. / AA
12 hours ago

Israel has killed six Palestinians, including a woman, and wounded others in its air strikes and gunfire across Gaza in the latest violation of the ceasefire.

Medical sources told Anadolu Agency on Monday that Ahmad Oweida and Hussein al-Malah were killed and Abdullah al-Amassi critically wounded in an Israeli drone strike targeting civilians near the Askoula junction in the Zeitoun neighbourhood east of Gaza City.

Al-Amassi later died of his wounds, raising the death toll from the strike to three.

In a later development, medical sources said an Israeli quadcopter drone opened fire on Palestinian homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing Haneen al-Hour, 27.

Elsewhere in central Gaza, Israel killed Ibrahim al-Khalidi and wounded six others in its drone strike targeting civilians on Salah al-Din Street near the Bureij refugee camp.

Later Monday, another Palestinian was killed, and several others were wounded in an Israeli drone strike targeting civilians in the al-Faluja area west of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, according to medical sources.

Witnesses said the Israeli army also demolished buildings and facilities inside areas under its control east of the so-called "yellow line" in the eastern Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza City.

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Israeli artillery also shelled areas east of Deir al Balah and Khan Younis in central and southern Gaza.

RelatedTRT World - Israel kills 6 Palestinians, including child, in its strikes in Gaza

Ceasefire violations

Israel has killed over 72,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its genocide in the blockaded enclave since October 2023.

It reduced most of the enclave to ruins and displaced all of its population.

Since the ceasefire took place on October 10, 2025, Israel has committed hundreds of violations, killing at least 691 Palestinians and wounding 1,876 others.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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