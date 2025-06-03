As temperatures soar across the region, Saudi Arabia has activated the world’s largest cooling system in the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina to ease the holy pilgrimage of Hajj for over a million pilgrims as they begin their journey on Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to exceed 40° Celsius.

The one of its kind system, according to the Saudi Gazette, has a total capacity of 155,000 tonnes of cooling.



The air conditioning infrastructure of the Grand Mosque, which houses the Kaaba, relies on two main stations: Al-Shamiya Station, with a capacity of 120,000 tonnes, and Ajyad Station, with a capacity of 35,000 tonnes, explained the Saudi newspaper.

Both stations cover the entire complex, including all expansion areas and some of the oldest parts of the mosque which go back to the 16th century, ensuring pilgrims experience moderate and comfortable temperatures ranging from 22° Celsius to 24° Celsius.

To maintain optimal air quality, the system integrates advanced purification technologies capable of removing 95 percent of airborne impurities.

This ensures a clean and safe environment for pilgrims, particularly during the peak summer heat.



All maintenance work, including the replacement of key components, securing work sites, and efficient resource management to accommodate heightened demand during Hajj, will be taken care of by the Haram Authority.

Strict penalties have been enforced against illegal visitors to Makkah to prevent overcrowding.

Last year, Saudi authorities reported that 1,300 Hajj pilgrims died as temperatures reached 50° Celsius. Many were unregistered and lacked access to air-conditioned tents and buses.

According to The National, the Saudi Press Agency reported that “these efforts were a part of a comprehensive vision aimed at elevating the pilgrim experience and providing the highest levels of comfort and tranquillity during ritual performance, especially given the potentially harsh weather conditions.”

Staying indoors



Saudi authorities have also asked pilgrims to remain in their tents for several hours during the high point of this week's pilgrimage, citing high temperatures.