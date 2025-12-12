WORLD
Former Iraqi President Barham Salih named new UN refugee chief, document reveals
The UN has not officially confirmed the appointment yet.
FILE PHOTO: Barham Salih, speaks during the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, US, September 23 2021. / Reuters
December 12, 2025

A document surfaced on Friday indicating that former Iraqi President Barham Salih will take over as the UN's next refugee chief.

According to the document dated December 11, seen by Anadolu, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres plans to propose Salih's election as the next high commissioner for refugees to the UN General Assembly at the end of 2025, following the conclusion of Filippo Grandi's current mandate.

Guterres intends to propose Salih for a five-year term as UN high commissioner for refugees, starting January 1, 2026, and ending on December 31, 2030.

The UN has not officially confirmed the document or the proposed appointment.

"For the moment, I would just like to say that the process is ongoing, and once it's finished, there will be an official announcement made by the United Nations," Alessandra Vellucci, the international body's director of information services in Geneva, told a press briefing on Friday.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
