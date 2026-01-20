US President Donald Trump has said that the Syrian government recaptured all Daesh prisoners who escaped after the YPG terror group released them from detention, crediting Washington's cooperation with Damascus.
"Working with the government of Syria and the new leader of Syria, they captured all the prisoners, put them back to jail," he told the New York Post on Tuesday, describing the detainees as among the most dangerous globally.
"We did a good job with Syria ... European prisoners were breaking, and I got it stopped,” said Trump.
The president defended sharing confidential exchanges with French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, saying they praised his work stopping the breakout orchestrated by the terror group.
NATO's chief told the US leader: "What you accomplished in Syria today is incredible," while Macron wrote: "We are totally in line on Syria."
Daesh detainees had been released by the YPG terror group from the al Shaddadi prison in northeastern Hasakah province, according to the Syrian Interior Ministry, which held the terror organisation responsible.
The ministry said earlier that 81 of 120 escapees had been recaptured before Trump announced a complete recovery.
Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa announced on Sunday a ceasefire and agreement for full integration of the YPG terror group into state institutions.
The deal will take effect alongside the withdrawal of all YPG-affiliated military formations to areas east of the Euphrates River, as a preparatory step for redeployment.