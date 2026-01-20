US President Donald Trump has said that the Syrian government recaptured all Daesh prisoners who escaped after the YPG terror group released them from detention, crediting Washington's cooperation with Damascus.

"Working with the government of Syria and the new leader of Syria, they captured all the prisoners, put them back to jail," he told the New York Post on Tuesday, describing the detainees as among the most dangerous globally.

"We did a good job with Syria ... European prisoners were breaking, and I got it stopped,” said Trump.

The president defended sharing confidential exchanges with French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, saying they praised his work stopping the breakout orchestrated by the terror group.

NATO's chief told the US leader: "What you accomplished in Syria today is incredible," while Macron wrote: "We are totally in line on Syria."