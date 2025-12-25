POLITICS
Ukraine claims to retake 5 villages in Dnipropetrovsk region from Russian forces
Military says autumn counteroffensive lasted more than 100 days.
Ukrainian forces report sustained advance during extended offensive / AP
December 25, 2025

The Ukrainian military has said that its forces had retaken five villages in the Dnipropetrovsk region following a counteroffensive that lasted more than 100 days.

"The operation to capture the settlements lasted more than 100 days in the autumn of 2025, with the support of soldiers from the 20th Army Corps," the 225th Separate Assault Regiment said in a statement.

The unit said its 3rd Assault Battalion held positions throughout the operation while carrying out continuous offensive actions, describing the advance as a "unique case" in its operational history.

According to the statement, all personnel involved in the operation have been nominated for state awards.

The military command added that further details and first-hand accounts from soldiers involved in the fighting would be released in the coming days.

The reported gains come as frontlines continue to shift across eastern and southern Ukraine, with both sides carrying out localised offensives.

Dnipropetrovsk has remained a frequent target of long-range strikes and ground activity due to its proximity to active combat zones in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

Russia has not commented on the claims.

