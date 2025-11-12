Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa has said that a final peace deal between Syria and Israel requires Israel’s withdrawal to its pre-December 8 borders, emphasising that the US and several international partners back Syria’s position.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Sharaa said on Tuesday that Damascus and Tel Aviv are engaged in “direct negotiations” and have “gone a good distance” towards reaching an agreement.

“But to reach a final agreement, Israel should withdraw to their pre-December 8 borders,” he said.

Sharaa said Washington and several international actors support Syria’s perspective in this regard, adding that US President Donald Trump “supports our perspective as well, and he will push as quickly as possible in order to reach a solution.”

The Syrian leader criticised Israel’s expansionist ambitions, saying it had carried out over 1,000 air strikes on Syrian territory since December 8, when Bashar al Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia, ending the Baath Party’s rule.