US President Donald Trump has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him India would stop buying oil from Russia, describing the move as a "big step" in efforts to isolate Moscow economically.

"So I was not happy that India was buying oil, and he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia," Trump told reporters during a White House event on Wednesday.

"That’s a big step. Now we’re going to get China to do the same thing."

Significant moment

An Indian pledge to halt Russian oil purchases would mark a significant moment in global energy diplomacy, as Washington seeks to choke Moscow’s oil revenues amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

India has been one of Russia’s key energy partners, with its refineries processing millions of barrels of discounted crude since the start of the war.

Any shift in India’s position could reshape global oil flows and increase pressure on other countries still importing Russian fuel.

The comments come as Trump steps up diplomatic efforts to rally US allies and partners behind economic measures aimed at limiting Moscow’s financial resilience.