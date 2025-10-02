Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Europe on Thursday to protest Israel's attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was sailing towards Gaza with humanitarian aid when it was stormed and seized by Israeli forces.

The flotilla, which organisers described as the largest coordinated effort to deliver aid by sea, was attacked on October 1 as it approached Gaza's waters. The Israeli navy forcibly commandeered dozens of boats and detained hundreds of passengers, including citizens from several European countries.

In France, people gathered in Paris’ historic Place de la Republique to denounce the attack. Carrying Palestinian flags, the crowd chanted slogans such as "Israel out, Palestine is not yours" and "Long live Palestine."

Protesters demanded the release of flotilla activists, among them French nationals, who remain in Israeli detention.

In Belgium, hundreds of people rallied in Brussels in front of the Foreign Ministry in a protest organised by several civil society groups.

Demonstrators marched under the theme "All eyes on Gaza," waving Palestinian flags and wearing keffiyehs as a symbol of solidarity.

The protest moved from the Foreign Ministry to Luxembourg Square in front of the European Parliament, where crowds chanted "Free Palestine," "Solidarity with Palestine," and "Freedom for Gaza."

Protesters urged Belgian and EU institutions to step up support for the flotilla and for the Palestinian people.

In Spain, solidarity rallies took place in 24 major cities, led by several civil society groups and political parties.

Madrid and Barcelona became focal points of the demonstrations. Thousands gathered outside the Foreign Ministry’s residence at Santa Cruz Palace in Madrid, calling for the immediate release of detained flotilla members and urging the government to impose tougher sanctions on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration.

Chants of "Boycott Israel," "Stop the genocide," and "Free Palestine" echoed through the capital, while some protesters attempted to block main roads, leading to brief clashes with police.

Protesters demand action

In Barcelona, demonstrations took place both at the port where the flotilla had departed on August 30 and outside the Israeli Consulate. Families of the detained joined activists, demanding urgent diplomatic action.

Similar protests were reported in Valencia, Pamplona, Toledo, Seville, and Bilbao, with weekend marches expected to draw even larger crowds.

Anger also spilled into local politics. In Madrid's regional parliament, the left-leaning Mas Madrid party displayed a Palestinian flag inside the chamber, sparking disputes with members of the ruling conservative Popular Party.

In Aragon's parliament, lawmakers observed a minute of silence for Gaza and the flotilla, though far-right Vox representatives walked out in protest.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares launched what local media called "telephone diplomacy," speaking with his counterparts in Türkiye, Belgium, Ireland, Brazil, and EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas to push for a joint stance on defending flotilla members.