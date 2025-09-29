The European Union has confirmed it had reimposed sweeping sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme, after the United Nations reinstated its overarching measures.

The UN took that step over the weekend after Western powers triggered the so-called "snapback" mechanism under the 2015 nuclear accord.

The sanctions reintroduced by the 27-nation bloc include UN measures barring dealings with Tehran's nuclear and ballistic missile activities.

But they also range broader to encompass financial measures, including freezing assets of Iran's central bank.

Tehran has condemned as "unjustifiable" the reinstatement of the UN sanctions.

Despite the reimposition, Western leaders stressed that channels for dialogue remained open.