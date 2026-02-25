WORLD
2 min read
US general expresses regret after South Korea protests air exercise
South Korea protested a recent US F-16 air exercise that approached Chinese airspace over the Yellow Sea and top defence officials in Seoul were not briefed in time.
US general expresses regret after South Korea protests air exercise
US military defends readiness after Seoul complains about F-16 exercise. [File photo] / AP
13 hours ago

The head of US Forces Korea expressed regret after a recent US air exercise triggered a protest from South Korea following a rare encounter with Chinese fighter jets over the Yellow Sea, local media reported on Wednesday.

Gen. Xavier Brunson said South Korea had been notified about the drill but acknowledged that the country’s top defence officials were not briefed in time, according to Yonhap News.

Brunson made the remarks during a phone call with South Korean Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back after Seoul protested the handling of the exercise.

“Gen. Xavier Brunson spoke directly with the Minister of National Defence to reiterate that notification had been provided to the Republic of Korea side and expressed regret that (the minister) and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff were not briefed in time,” US Forces Korea said in a statement.

“US Forces Korea conducts regular training to maintain the highest level of readiness and ensure it can fulfill its mission. We don't make apologies for maintaining readiness,” the statement added.

RECOMMENDED

US and Chinese fighter jets engaged in a brief standoff on Wednesday during a US Air Force drill involving 10 F-16 fighter jets.

The F-16s reportedly flew to an area between the respective air defence identification zones of South Korea and China, prompting the Chinese military to dispatch its own fighter jets. No clash occurred.

Ahn later lodged a complaint with Brunson over what he described as insufficient prior communication about the exercise.

South Korea hosts about 28,500 US troops under a mutual defence treaty between Washington and Seoul.

RelatedTRT World - South Korea protests US over jet standoff with China
SOURCE:AA
Explore
American convicted of murder in Bali deported by Indonesia after 11 years in prison
Mexico sends two more humanitarian ships to Cuba with over 1,000 tonnes of supplies
South Korean, US forces to hold spring joint military drill next month
CPJ: Israel committed two-thirds of the record 129 journalist killings in 2025
Gunman fires at Utah Muslim leader outside home during holy month of Ramadan
Red alert in Indonesia's Bali as torrential rains trigger floods and landslides
Japanese journalist arrested in Iran: Reports
US ponders requiring banks to collect citizenship data: report
Hundreds of bodies were uncovered in search for Gaza hostages: Trump
US general expresses regret after South Korea protests air exercise
India's Modi visits Israel as US-Iran tensions mount
Merz seeks 'fairer' economic ties with China as Berlin pushes to reset relations
Türkiye highlights mediation role, urges diplomatic push as Ukraine war enters fifth year
UN Security Council demands immediate ceasefire in Sudan, condemns attacks on civilians
Sri Lanka arrests ex-spy chief over 2019 Easter bombings