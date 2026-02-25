The head of US Forces Korea expressed regret after a recent US air exercise triggered a protest from South Korea following a rare encounter with Chinese fighter jets over the Yellow Sea, local media reported on Wednesday.

Gen. Xavier Brunson said South Korea had been notified about the drill but acknowledged that the country’s top defence officials were not briefed in time, according to Yonhap News.

Brunson made the remarks during a phone call with South Korean Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back after Seoul protested the handling of the exercise.

“Gen. Xavier Brunson spoke directly with the Minister of National Defence to reiterate that notification had been provided to the Republic of Korea side and expressed regret that (the minister) and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff were not briefed in time,” US Forces Korea said in a statement.

“US Forces Korea conducts regular training to maintain the highest level of readiness and ensure it can fulfill its mission. We don't make apologies for maintaining readiness,” the statement added.