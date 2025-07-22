Turkish land vehicle manufacturer Katmerciler will sign an agreement with Malaysia for its light tactical vehicle “Eren” 4×4 during this week’s International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025) in Istanbul, the company announced.

Katmerciler will take part in IDEF 2025 with its mine-resistant ambush-protected personnel carrier Hizir and a special version of the O-IKA 2 unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) — a one-of-a-kind vehicle in Türkiye — equipped with the Remote Controlled Weapon Platform with Tracking System (UKAP).

The Hizir provides protection against mines and improvised explosives thanks to its resilient armor and V-shaped monocoque chassis, as well as energy-absorbing seats to protect personnel on board.

The vehicle features a 400-horsepower engine delivering high performance under intense combat conditions in both rural and urban areas. Its remotely controllable weapon system can engage moving targets.

The Hizir can carry nine personnel, reach speeds up to 120 kilometers per hour, and operate with a sector-leading 70 percent climbing capability.